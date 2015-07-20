DUBAI, July 20 Abu Dhabi-based Emirates Motor Company, the authorised distributor for Mercedes-Benz in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, has closed a debut $175 million syndicated dual tranche loan deal, the arranger of the facility said on Monday.

Noor Bank was the initial lead arranger for the syndicated structured facility and was joined by Al Khalij Commercial Bank, ABC Islamic Bank and National Bank of Oman in the loan deal, Noor Bank said in a press statement.

The tenure and other details of the facility were not disclosed. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)