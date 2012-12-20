BRIEF-KKR to acquire Travelopia from TUI
* KKR & Co LP - agreed to acquire Travelopia from TUI AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Dec 20 Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest lender, has agreed to buy a 95.2 percent stake in BNP Paribas' Egyptian arm from the French bank in a deal which values the entire business at $500 million.
ENBD, part-owned by the Dubai government, will make an offer to minority shareholders for the remaining 4.8 percent stake, the Dubai bank said in a statement on Thursday.
The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2013, pending regulatory approval.
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)