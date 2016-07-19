CAIRO, July 19 Emirates NBD Egypt said
it was suspending use of debit and credit cards abroad, a
control intended to keep hard currency inside the bank as Egypt
endures a crippling forex shortage.
Egypt has suffered from a shortage of dollars in the banking
system that has sapped its ability to import since a 2011
uprising drove away tourists and foreign investors, both crucial
sources of hard currency.
Egypt's central bank last month issued a letter to bank
chiefs asking that they "ensure that debit cards, including
pre-paid cards, issued in local currency by Egyptian banks are
only used within the country."
The central bank later said the letter was not intended to
signal a blanket ban on card use, but instead a request that
banks prevent individuals from misusing debit cards to acquire
large quantities of foreign currency while abroad.
The Emirates NBD announcement on Monday night to customers
via SMS, made it the first bank in Egypt confirmed by Reuters to
be following the central bank directive to suspend dollar
withdrawals abroad.
"Dear Valued Customer, please note that Emirates NBD cards
will be disabled for international use outside Egypt only
effective 24th of July 2016 till further notice. Apologies for
any inconvenience," read the text message.
Emirates NBD did not provide details about what type of
cards would no longer be functional outside the country, but
several bank employees told Reuters it would apply to both debit
and credit cards.
On Monday Lebanon's Bank Audi informed customers
that it was reducing the maximum purchase limit outside Egypt
for holders of its Mastercard Titanium card to $4000 from $7000
dollars, and that its maximum withdrawal limit was $400 per
month.
The central bank was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht)