CAIRO, July 19 Emirates NBD Egypt said
on Tuesday it would not suspend use of its credit and debit
cards abroad, contradicting an earlier notice informing
customers their cards would be disabled outside Egypt from July
24.
Egypt's central bank last month asked banks to "ensure that
debit cards, including pre-paid cards, issued in local currency
by Egyptian banks are only used within the country" -- a move
aimed at combatting an acute foreign currency shortage that has
hampered trade.
Emirates NBD Egypt told customers via SMS on Monday night
that "Emirates NBD cards will be disabled for international use
outside Egypt only effective 24th of July 2016 till further
notice. Apologies for any inconvenience."
It later sent a "corrective statement" in which it said the
cards would continue to function abroad.
"They will not be stopped at all," Sahar Al Damatti, a board
member of Emirates NBD Egypt, said in a statement.
"The bank is conducting a study to set credit limits for
cards and will offer cards in foreign currency and this will be
announced soon."
An acute shortage of dollars in the banking system is
sapping import-dependent Egypt's ability to pay for purchases of
everything from food to fuel.
Egypt's foreign reserves have more than halved since the
2011 uprising ushered in a period of instability that scared off
tourists and foreign investors, major sources of hard currency.
The shortage has forced the central bank to ration foreign
currency, prompting some Egyptians to use increasingly creative
means to get their hands on dollars.
The central bank said the letter it sent to banks last month
was not intended to signal a blanket ban, but was a request that
banks prevent individuals from misusing debit cards to acquire
large quantities of foreign currency while abroad.
Other banks have already reduced spending limits of credit
cards used overseas.
On Monday, Lebanon's Bank Audi told customers it
was reducing the maximum purchase limit outside Egypt for
holders of its Mastercard Titanium card to $4,000 from $7,000,
and that its withdrawal limit was $400 per month.
Arab African International Bank cut international cash
withdrawal limits to $1,000 a month for its Classic credit card
and $2,000 for its Titanium card, according to its website. It
did not say what the previous limits were.
The central bank was not immediately available for comment.
