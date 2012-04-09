By Mirna Sleiman
| DUBAI, April 9
DUBAI, April 9 Emirates NBD, Dubai's
largest lender, is seeking approval from three government bodies
to merge its two Islamic banking units, sources told Reuters on
Monday.
The bank is aiming to combine its Emirates Islamic Bank arm
with Dubai Bank, the debt-laden lender acquired in October at
the behest of the Dubai government. The rationalisation has been
expected by the market since the takeover was announced.
"Emirates NBD is now fine-tuning the legal paperwork ahead
of the merger of the two banks," one source with knowledge of
the matter said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"It's a matter of a week or two, so by the end of the
month," he added when asked about the timeframe for receiving
the approvals.
As well as requiring the assent of the United Arab Emirates'
central bank, ENBD also needs the go-ahead from the country's
finance ministry and the Dubai government because of support
provided to help it absorb Dubai Bank, which had to be rescued
earlier in 2011 because of its excessive debt burden.
This is because a 2.8-billion-dirham ($762.3 million) loan
given by the ministry and 768 million dirhams of guarantees from
Dubai would be voided if Dubai Bank ceases to exist as a legal
entity - as it would do when the two units are merged.
The approvals would ensure these mechanisms are retained in
the combined form and not lost because of legal technicalities,
the source said.
Emirates NBD declined to comment on the merger approvals but
said in an earlier statement it had finalised the selection of a
unified management team and an executive committee which would
manage both banks.
Jamal bin Ghalaita, previously chief executive of EIB, would
lead the combined management team, ENBD said at the end of last
month.
Abdullah Showaiter will head corporate and investment
banking, with Faisal Aqil leading retail banking and private
banking, Arabic daily newspaper Al Khaleej said in a report on
Monday, citing an unnamed source.
The paper added the merger of the two units, approved by an
internal committee on Sunday, would produce licensing cost
savings of around 350 million dirhams.
ENBD, which has been grappling with impairments linked to
Dubai government-related entities, plans to lay off up to 15
percent of its 8,000-strong workforce, sources told Reuters
earlier this month.
The bank, 55.6 percent state-owned through the Investment
Corporation of Dubai and created in a 2007 merger between
Emirates International Bank and National Bank of Dubai, saw
provisions rise 56 percent in 2011 to 4.98 billion dirhams.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
