European shares stumble as banks, miners, Gemalto fall
LONDON, March 22 European shares fell in early deals, extending losses from the previous session as basic resources stocks and banks came under pressure.
DUBAI Feb 5 Emirates NBD has appointed Jonathan Morris as general manager of wholesale banking and a member of the group's executive committee, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
Morris left Standard Chartered Bank, where he was chief executive officer for the United Arab Emirates, earlier this week. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Praveen Menon)
LONDON, March 22 European shares fell in early deals, extending losses from the previous session as basic resources stocks and banks came under pressure.
CAIRO, March 22 Egypt is targeting $9 billion in foreign financing in the 2017-18 fiscal year, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk told Reuters on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 22 International estate agent Savills reported a 12 percent rise in annual profit as revenue at its British property business grew despite a slump in demand for new homes and office space in London after the Brexit vote.