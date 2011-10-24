* ENBD cautious over Q4 results, expects similar to Q3

* Q3 net profit 175 mln dirhams vs 424 mln a year earlier

* Provisions against Dubai Holding restructurings weigh (Recasts, adds quotes)

By David French

DUBAI, Oct 24 Dubai's top lender Emirates NBD warned provisions for bad loans could hit results this quarter after profit slumped in the third quarter, dragged down by government-linked debt exposure which still haunts the emirate's banking sector.

"For the fourth quarter, the outlook could be a repeat of the third quarter," Surya Subramanian, chief financial officer at Emirates NBD, told a conference call.

Earlier in the day, the bank widely missed analysts' estimates as it reported a 59 percent drop in net profit to 175 million dirhams ($47.6 million) for the three months to September 30, compared with 424 million for the same period in 2010.

Impairment allowances rose to 1.57 billion dirhams in the quarter, compared with 1.24 billion dirhams this time last year, as the bank took full provisions against loans affected by restructurings at Dubai Holding, the personal investment vehicle of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The results did not reflect the impact of its full takeover of struggling lender Dubai Bank, which ENBD announced earlier this month.

ENBD was the biggest faller on the Dubai Financial Market, with its shares closing the day down 4.6 percent at 3.54 dirhams.

"Overall we remain concerned over the bank's asset quality and the performance of its bottom-line," Naveed Ahmed, senior financial analyst at Global Investment House, said in a research note.

Of the 1.5 billion dirhams of impairments, 950 million dirhams were directly relating to Dubai Holding, with 350 million each for new and existing non-performing loans, Ben Franz-Marwick, head of investor relations at ENBD, told the call.

A further 100 million was due to an increase in its general provisioning levels.

The bank said it was now fully provisioned for both Dubai World and Dubai Holding, the two government-linked conglomerates which needed multi-billion dollar debt restructurings.

Dubai World shook global markets in November 2009 when it announced it was unable to meet its debt obligations, leading to a $25 billion restructuring agreement which was signed last year.

Dubai Holding announced in August it had extended the repayment of a $1.16 billion loan which had been due that month to 2016.

Emirates Islamic Bank (EIB), the group's existing sharia-compliant arm, saw a 14 percent drop in quarter-on-quarter revenue to 175 million dirhams, on the back of lower income from investment securities.

It was too early to tell how EIB and Dubai Bank would be coordinated within the wider group, ENBD chief executive Rick Pudner said on the conference call.

However, it was reiterated that the management of Dubai Bank's good loan book would have no impact on loan impairments at the wider group.

Non-performing loans would meet the 14-15 percent target set by the bank this year and would be around the same level next year before rising to 15-16 percent in 2013.

CONSERVATIVE OUTLOOK

The provisioning wiped out much of the growth which ENBD had generated in the quarter.

Before provisioning, ENBD made a operating profit of 1.76 billion dirhams for the third quarter, it said.

Net interest income rose 9.5 percent for the third quarter to 1.79 billion dirhams, while net fee and commission income was up 2.25 percent in the period at 420.6 million dirhams.

ENBD would take a more cautious view of the market going forward, reflected in the higher provisioning, on account of market uncertainty caused by global conditions.

The bank was open to using both conventional bond and sukuk markets to refinance debt, Pudner said, although it remained sensitive to pricing and would continue to monitor the market before deciding at what price an issue would go out at.

In May, ENBD completed a debt swap for two existing notes due to expire in 2016 for longer-term debt.

Prior to Monday, ENBD shares had risen 34.4 percent year-to-date. ($1 = 3.673 UAE Dirhams) (Editing by Dinesh Nair and Jon Loades-Carter)