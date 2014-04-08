(Adds details of mechanism, banker's comment)
By David French
DUBAI, April 8 The central bank of the United
Arab Emirates will introduce on April 15 a mechanism allowing
the country's banks to borrow funds from it overnight, to help
their liquidity management.
The Interim Marginal Lending Facility (IMLF) will let
lenders use certain assets as collateral to obtain one-day
loans, according to a letter to banks which was published on the
central bank's website on Tuesday.
Such mechanisms, common in developed money markets, are
especially useful during times of market stress, when banks are
reluctant to lend to each other because of a desire to maintain
their cash holdings and out of fears that the borrower might
default on the loan.
The UAE central bank originally announced in September 2012
that it would set up the so-called discount window as a way of
developing its monetary policy framework.
Banks accessing the IMLF must borrow a minimum of 10 million
dirhams ($2.7 million) and will be charged 100 basis points over
the official UAE Repo Rate for doing so, according to a separate
document on the central bank's website.
Eligible assets that can used as collateral include bonds,
sukuk and securities issued by the UAE federal government or
authorities in individual emirates, as well as banks and
corporations based in the UAE.
For assets to qualify, they must be tradable and carry a
rating from one of the three main international rating agencies,
except in the case of securities issued by local governments in
the UAE - an important caveat as the Dubai government currently
doesn't have a rating.
Securities issued by foreign governments, banks, corporates
and supranational agencies can also be used as collateral, but
must carry a minimum A rating from rating agencies.
Collateral will be held by either of the main international
depositary firms - Clearstream or Euroclear - and cash will be
provided to banks through the UAE Funds Transfer System.
A sharia-compliant version of the IMLF for Islamic banks in
the UAE will be launched "in the coming weeks", the letter
added.
"It is just backing by the central bank to have contingency
plans in place in case of any micro or macro crisis," said a
treasury official at a commercial bank in Abu Dhabi.
"If banks have exhausted all options they can fall back on
this liquidity scheme rather than defaulting...It is good also
because it gives assurances to outsiders that banks here have a
back up facility from the central bank. So, a
confidence-building measure too."
(Additional Reporting by Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; Editing
by Andrew Torchia)