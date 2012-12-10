Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI Dec 10 Emirates Telecommunication Corp Ltd : * UAE government sets Etisalat federal royalty fee at 15 percent on revenues, 35 percent on profits for 2012-2015 * Etisalat 2016 royalty fee set at 15 percent on revsenues, 30 percent on profits * Statement from Ministry of Finance
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)