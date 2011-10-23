(Adds statement from TDIC)
DUBAI Oct 23 Abu Dhabi's government-owned
Tourism Development and Investment CO (TDIC) has cancelled a
tender related to the construction of the Guggenheim museum in
the UAE capital, it said in a statement on Sunday.
The 450,000-sq foot museum will be the world's largest and
is designed by architect Frank Gehry.
"Due to a review of its project procurement strategy, TDIC
has recalled the concrete works tender of the Guggenheim Abu
Dhabi museum," the statement said. "This work, which forms a
part of the multiple work contracts that make up the project,
will be retendered at a future date."
In March, competing companies submitted bids for the 400
million dirhams ($108.9 million) contract, according to
London-based Middle East Economic Digest (MEED), including
UAE's Al Habtoor-Leighton Group, Dubai builder Arabtec
, Saudi Oger, Egypt's Orascom Construction
and South Korea's Samsung C&T.
TDIC recently completed roadshows for the potential bond
issue, but delayed the sale due to market conditions.
The loss-making firm also cut its 2011 budget by 5 billion
dirhams (1.4 billion) as part of a strategy to prolong its
project delivery schedule.
Guggenheim and Louvre museums are planned for the Saadiyat
Island in Abu Dhabi, which is a $27 billion art and culture
project.
($1 = 3.673 UAE Dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Matt Smith, Editing by Dinesh
Nair)