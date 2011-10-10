* Total of 366 firms should cut 8.3 mln T CO2, or 1.42 pct
* Of total, firms in industry should cut 4.7 mln T CO2
* Power sectors should cut 3.6 mln T CO2
By Ju-min Park and Cho Mee-young
SEOUL, Oct 10 South Korea aims to cut 8.3
million tonnes of CO2 equivalent from projected industrial and
power sector greenhouse gas emissions in 2012, as it detailed
how it would meet a target of a 1.44 percent reduction next
year.
Asia's fourth-largest economy, which had already unveiled
next year's percentage target, disclosed reduction targets by
tonnage and by individual company.
Under next year's targets, a combined 366 firms in the
industrial and power sectors must cut emissions 1.42 percent
below their business-as-usual (BAU) levels.
The firms are allowed to emit 576.8 million tonnes of CO2
equivalent next year instead of a projected 585.2 million
tonnes, the Ministry of Knowledge Economy said in a statement on
Monday.
Industry will be required to cut 4.7 million tonnes of CO2
equivalent in 2012, 1.37 percent below its BAU level, while the
power sector will need to cut 3.6 million tonnes of CO2
equivalent, or 1.50 percent below its BAU level, the statement
said.
Firms that fail to meet their targets will be issued with an
enforcement notice and if they fail to act, a fine to a maximum
of 10 million won ($8,485) will be imposed, it added.
These emission caps are likely to be used as a baseline when
the Asian nation introduces its emissions trading scheme in
2015, and to help it meet a target of a 30 percent cut in
emissions by 2020.
South Korea's parliament is currently reviewing an emissions
trade bill, a draft of which was finalised by the government in
April by increasing free carbon allowances and softening
penalties for non-compliance due to strong opposition from
industry.
The government wants the bill passed by the year end to
start the scheme from 2015. The emissions trading laws would
only be binding from 2015 for those producing more than 25,000
tonnes of CO2 a year.
Major concerns for many Korean firms, particularly its big
exporters, are the failure of competitors such as the United
States, Japan and Australia to pass similar schemes that put a
price on carbon.
South Korea's top emitters include major employers such as
POSCO , the worlds No.3 steelmaker, and Samsung
Electronics , the world's biggest electronics firm by
revenue.
Under next year's targets, POSCO should slash its carbon
emissions by 963,000 tonnes, which accounts for 20.6 percent of
the overall industry reduction.
Emissions from South Korea's economy have doubled since 1990
and are slightly larger than Australia's nearly 600 million
tonnes. On a per-capita basis, they are on a par with some
European nations.
($1 = 1178.500 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young and Ju-min Park; Editing by Michael
Urquhart)