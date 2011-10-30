SEOUL Oct 28 South Korea's top business lobby group will continue to oppose an emissions trade bill, despite various concessions already made to industry, casting doubt on whether the programme will go ahead in 2015.

The Korea Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), which represents 15 business groups and includes the country's largest firms, said on Sunday it will ask parliament on Monday to reconsider the bill.

A special parliament committee has been reviewing the bill, a draft of which was finalised by the government in April.

The Korean government, which set a voluntary target of a 30 percent cut in emissions by 2020, wants the bill passed by the year end to start the scheme from 2015.

It has already agreed to increase free carbon allowances and softened penalties for non-compliance after strong opposition from industry.

KCCI said in a statement the scheme will force domestic producers to move their plants abroad or deter foreign investment in South Korea.

"This will bring a fall in employment and a rise in the price index, burdening the economy," the statement said. They will present their views to parliament on Monday.

Emissions trading schemes have faced industry opposition in other countries that have tried to introduce limits on pollution, fearing a cost on carbon emissions will lead to high energy prices, hurt competitiveness and cost jobs.

But with global greenhouse gas emissions rising, scientists and energy policy experts say a market-based scheme to price emissions can be an effective way to try to cut carbon pollution and curb the pace of global warming.

South Korea's top emitters include major employers such as POSCO , the worlds No.3 steelmaker, and Samsung Electronics , the world's top electronics firm by revenue.

Powerful export-led conglomerates in Asia's fourth-largest economy have been pushing for a delay given competitor nations such as Japan and the United States have delayed or shelved emissions trading schemes for now.

Under the bill, the percentage of free carbon allowances is 95 percent, meaning the remainder was set to be auctioned.

This would cause between 4.7 trillion and 14 trillion won ($4.21-$12.55 billion) per year of additional costs to industrial sectors, the KCCI statement added.

South Korea's scheme would cover about 60 percent of the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. If passed by legislators, it could become the region's third cap-and-trade scheme after New Zealand's. Australia's set to start from July 1 next year, with an initial fixed-price period till mid-2015.

Separate from the emission trade scheme, South Korea is set to start what it calls a greenhouse gas and energy target management system next year, under which firms are given emission reduction targets.

Annual checks are made to see if the firms meet their targets and, if not, they should pay a small fine at a maximum of 10 million won ($8,967).

Emissions from South Korea's economy have doubled since 1990 and are slightly larger than Australia's nearly 600 million tonnes. On a per-capita basis, they are on a par with some European nations. ($1 = 1,115 Korean won) (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by David Fogarty)