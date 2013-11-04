BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
ISTANBUL Nov 4 Turkish real estate firm Emlak Konut GYO said it had applied to the capital markets board on Monday to make a secondary share offering (SPO), five months after it postponed book building due to volatility in Turkish financial markets.
The company said in a statement it had applied for trading in its shares to be suspended for the duration of the SPO. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Dasha Afanasieva)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.