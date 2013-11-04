ISTANBUL Nov 4 Turkish real estate firm Emlak Konut GYO said it had applied to the capital markets board on Monday to make a secondary share offering (SPO), five months after it postponed book building due to volatility in Turkish financial markets.

The company said in a statement it had applied for trading in its shares to be suspended for the duration of the SPO. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Dasha Afanasieva)