ISTANBUL Nov 11 The share price in a secondary public offering (SPO) by Turkish real estate firm Emlak Konut GYO has been set at 2.5 lira ($1.23), its broker Halk Yatirim said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange on Monday.

The share price was at the bottom of a price range, which was announced last week, between 2.5-2.8 lira.

The offering, scheduled for Nov. 12, will raise the company's paid-in capital to 3.8 billion lira from 2.5 billion. The company had postponed book building in June due to volatility in Turkish financial markets. ($1 = 2.0390 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer)