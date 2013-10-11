ATHENS Oct 11 Czech-Greek fund Emma Delta appointed a new management at Greece's betting monopoloy OPAP after it completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in the firm on Friday.

Emma Delta, controlled by Czech investor Jiri Smejc and Greek businessman George Melissanidis, appointed Czech banker Kamil Ziegler as its new chairman and chief executive officer, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)