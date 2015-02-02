Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 2 Edition Multi Media Electroniques SA :
* FY revenue 8.8 million euros ($10.0 million) versus 11.8 million euros year ago
* FY net income 0.6 million euros versus a loss of 0.6 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order