Sept 22 Emmerson Wierzytelnosci Hipoteczne SA :

* Plans reverse merger with Milestone Ophthalmic sp. z o.o.

* Says following transaction Milestone Ophthalmic will be listed on NewConnect market

* Says following the merger company plans to change name to advanced Ocular Sciences SA Source text for Eikon:

