Oct 1 Emmerson Realty SA :

* Says signs deal to expand cooperation with Expander Advisors Sp. z o.o.

* Says Expander Advisors Sp. z o.o. becomes an official partner of the company in the financial advisory business

* Says provides know-how of the real estate business to Expander Advisors Sp. z o.o.

* Says, as result of the partnership with Expander Advisors Sp. z o.o., both companies will open new offices across Poland Source text for Eikon:

