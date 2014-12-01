Dec 1 Emmi AG

* Says announced sale of its production facility for aseptic dairy products in U.S. To Kansas-based Kanpak, LLC, a Golden State Foods partnership

* Says purchase contract has signed on Nov. 28, 2014, and transaction is set to be completed on Dec. 18, 2014

* Says parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price