UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Feb 5 Emmi AG :
* Says FY 2014 sales 3.4 billion Swiss francs ($3.68 billion) versus 3.3 billion Swiss francs year ago
* Says currency effects will have a negative impact on Emmi's sales performance
* Says company is highly confident that its 2015 net profit will still be within margins of medium-term guidance of 2.5 pct to 3.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9242 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.