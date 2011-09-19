(Adds details, quote from backstage; byline)
By Sheri Linden
LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 First-time Emmy nominee
Melissa McCarthy won the award for best comedy actress on
Sunday for her role in "Mike & Molly," capping a breakout year
in which she also wowed movie audiences in comedy "Bridesmaids"
earlier this year.
She was joined onstage by her fellow nominees, including
the likes of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who broke with Emmy
tradition by taking the stage en masse when their names were
announced and forming a line not unlike a beauty contest.
When McCarthy's name was announced, they all hugged her,
gave her a bouquet of roses and put a tiara top her head.
"Holy Smokes. Wow," said a beaming McCarthy onstage. "This
is my first and best pageant ever."
On "Mike & Molly," the 41-year-old actress plays a teacher
who finds romance with a man she meets at a self-help group for
overeaters. The series has been widely lauded for putting
heavy-set actors in lead roles in a marked contrast from
typical skinny Hollywood stars.
The CBS series marks the first time McCarthy has stepped up
from her supporting roles on TV shows like "The Gilmore Girls
and "Samantha Who?" to take a lead role.
It's been a breakthrough 2011 for McCarthy, who also wowed
critics in the raunchy summer female comedy "Bridesmaids."
Coming into Sunday's Emmys, some awards pundits thought her
role as the loudest member of the wedding party in that film
would help her Emmy chances.
A cousin of actress Jenny McCarthy, the Illinois native
started her career as a stand-up comedian and was a member of
the Los Angeles improvisational comedy troupe the Groundlings.
In 1997 she appeared on "the Jenny McCarthy Show" and went
on to take roles on the big screen and in television series,
including "Charlie's Angels" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant and Sheri Linden; Editing by Bob
Tourtellotte and Eric Walsh)