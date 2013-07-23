DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
July 23 Georgia's Emory University has postponed its $215 million revenue bond sale originally slated to price on July 25 to July 30, said a university official on Tuesday.
Barclays Capital is the lead manager on the bond sale that are being issued through the Private Colleges and Universities Authority.
No further details about the postponement were available at this time.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.