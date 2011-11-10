WARSAW Nov 10 Private equity firm Mid Europa Partners and Penta Investments have both bid for Polish retailer Emperia's stores chain Stokrotka, with Mid Europa offering more, two sources close to the transaction told Reuters on Thursday.

"Two bids have been made for Stokrotka: Penta's and Mid Europa's. Mid Europa offered more. The offer value is 700-750 million zlotys ($215-$231 million)," one source told Reuters.

Another source confirmed the news.

The sources also said that due to an unstable economic situation in Europe, the potential buyer of Stokrotka may have problems with financing.

Emperia, Mid Europa and Penta declined to comment.

Earlier this year, MEP bought one of Poland's largest retail chains Zabka from Penta for about 400 million euros ($543 million), while Emperia scrapped a 926 million zloty sale of its distribution arm to wholesaler Eurocash after it failed to get regulatory approval. ($1 = 3.249 Polish zlotys = 0.736 euro) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)