(Adds analyst comment, background, updates shares)
WARSAW Aug 9 Polish retailer Emperia
scrapped a $324 million sale of its distribution arm to
wholesaler Eurocash and said the company should pay
200 million zlotys ($70 million) compensation.
In January, Eurocash agreed to buy Emperia's distribution
arm for 926 million zlotys, a deal that has failed to gain
approval from local antitrust regulators.
Emperia said on Tuesday Eurocash had failed to complete the
deal despite an extension of a July 15 deadline.
Eurocash declined to comment.
Eurocash shares were down 5.6 percent by 0720 GMT, while
Emperia shed 4.2 percent.
"Looks like they will be fighting this out in court," said
Marek Czachor, analyst at Erste Securities in Warsaw.
Emperia is also looking to sell its retail chains, aiming to
raise 900 million zlotys.
($1 = 2.861 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Maciej Onoszko)