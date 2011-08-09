(Adds analyst comment, background, updates shares)

WARSAW Aug 9 Polish retailer Emperia scrapped a $324 million sale of its distribution arm to wholesaler Eurocash and said the company should pay 200 million zlotys ($70 million) compensation.

In January, Eurocash agreed to buy Emperia's distribution arm for 926 million zlotys, a deal that has failed to gain approval from local antitrust regulators.

Emperia said on Tuesday Eurocash had failed to complete the deal despite an extension of a July 15 deadline.

Eurocash declined to comment.

Eurocash shares were down 5.6 percent by 0720 GMT, while Emperia shed 4.2 percent.

"Looks like they will be fighting this out in court," said Marek Czachor, analyst at Erste Securities in Warsaw.

Emperia is also looking to sell its retail chains, aiming to raise 900 million zlotys. ($1 = 2.861 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Maciej Onoszko)