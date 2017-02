WARSAW Aug 9 Polish retailer Emperia scrapped the deal to sell its distribution arm to wholesaler Eurocash , calling on Eurocash for 200 million zlotys ($69.9 million) in compensation, Emperia said on Tuesday.

In January, Eurocash agreed to buy Emepria's distribution arm for 926 million zlotys, but the deal has thus far failed to gain approval from the local antitrust regulators.

Shares in Eurocash, which had no immediate comment on the information, opened 7.3 percent down on Tuesday. Emperia was also down by 3.2 percent. ($1 = 2.861 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Maciej Onoszko)