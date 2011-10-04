WARSAW Oct 4 Four private equity funds are among bidders shortlisted in the race for Polish retailer Emperia's retail arm, valued by the seller at 900 million zlotys ($272 million), two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Advent International, Penta Investments, Mid Europa Partners (MEP) and Doughty Hanson are on the list, which Emperia said includes both financial and strategic bidders.

Neither the Polish retailer, valued overall at almost $440 million, nor any of the interested groups was available or willing to comment on the issue.

Last week, sources told Reuters that the world's No.3 retailer Tesco and its biggest European rival Carrefour are also eyeing the retail arm, which includes brands like Stokrotka, Groszek and Lewiatan.

The sale is the latest in a sector undergoing major ownership changes.

Earlier this year, MEP bought one of Poland's largest retail chains Zabka from Penta for about 400 million euros ($541 million), while Emperia scrapped a 926-million zloty sale of its distribution arm to wholesaler Eurocash after it failed to get regulatory aproval. ($1 = 3.308 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Maciej Onoszko; writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Cowell)