WARSAW Oct 6 French retailer Intermarche has been shortlisted along with four private equity funds as a potential buyer of Polish company Emperia's retail arm, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Intermarche in Poland confirmed that the company was interested in purchasing Emperia's Stokrotka, Groszek and Lewiatan retail stores, valued by the seller at 900 million zlotys ($275.3 million), but did not comment further.

Emperia also declined to comment.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Advent International, Penta Investments, Mid Europa Partners (MEP) and Doughty Hanson were also on the shortlist, which Emperia said includes both financial and strategic bidders.

The sale is the latest in a sector undergoing major ownership changes.

Earlier this year, MEP bought one of Poland's largest retail chains Zabka from Penta for about 400 million euros ($541 million), while Emperia scrapped a 926-million zloty sale of its distribution arm to wholesaler Eurocash after it failed to get regulatory approval. ($1 = 3.269 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Maciej Onoszko,; writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Erica Billingham)