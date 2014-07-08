July 8 Empire Co Ltd, the operator of Canadian grocery chain Sobeys Inc said it will sell its dairy manufacturing plants in Western Canada to Agropur Cooperative for $356 million.

The deal includes the sale of four plants in Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Burnaby, Empire said.

Sobeys had bought them as part of its purchase of Canada Safeway in November. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)