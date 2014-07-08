Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
July 8 Empire Co Ltd, the operator of Canadian grocery chain Sobeys Inc said it will sell its dairy manufacturing plants in Western Canada to Agropur Cooperative for $356 million.
The deal includes the sale of four plants in Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Burnaby, Empire said.
Sobeys had bought them as part of its purchase of Canada Safeway in November. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
DETROIT, March 15 The top executive of automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Wednesday that he has "zero interest in pursuing" merger talks with his counterpart at Volkswagen AG
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.