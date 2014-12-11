Dec 11 Empire AB :

* Says moves warehousing and logistics, shuts down its sales office in the Baltics and focuses its activities to Sweden - makes annual savings of about 4.5 million Swedish crowns ($598,643)

* Says moving warehousing and logistics represents a significant cost reduction in stock, cargo and personnel starting from March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5170 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)