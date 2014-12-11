UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 11 Empire AB :
* Says moves warehousing and logistics, shuts down its sales office in the Baltics and focuses its activities to Sweden - makes annual savings of about 4.5 million Swedish crowns ($598,643)
* Says moving warehousing and logistics represents a significant cost reduction in stock, cargo and personnel starting from March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5170 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources