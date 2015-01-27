UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 27 Empire AB :
* Says the company's brand, C3 Scandinavian Lifestyle, has signed agreement with Alexander "Mauler" Gustafsson
* The product line is called C3 Tools For Men and the products will be launched in Q2 2015 under the name The Mauler Collection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.