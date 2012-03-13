BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TORONTO, March 13 Empire Co Ltd, parent of No. 2 Canadian grocer Sobeys, reported higher adjusted earnings on Tuesday as sales and same-store sales rose.
Net income for the quarter ended Feb. 4 fell to C$80.0 million ($80.5 million), or C$1.17 a share, from C$88.9 million, or C$1.31, a year earlier. But adjusted earnings rose to C$72.2 million, or C$1.06 a share, from C$68.4 million, or C$1.01 a share.
Sales rose 2.8 percent to C$3.98 billion. Sales at established Sobeys stores, a key measure for retailers, rose 1.2 percent.
($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting By Allison Martell Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.