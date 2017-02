Sept 13 Empire Co Ltd, parent of Canada's Sobeys grocery chain, reported a 22 percent rise in first-quarter profit on higher sales.

Net earnings rose to C$108.9 million ($111.59 million), or C$1.60 per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 4, from C$89.2 million, or C$1.31 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose 9.7 percent to C$4.56 billion, while same-store sales, a key measure for retailers, rose 1.8 percent.