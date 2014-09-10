Sept 10 Empire Co Ltd, the operator of Canadian grocery chain Sobeys Inc, reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by its acquisition of Canada Safeway.

Net earnings from continuing operations rose to C$123.1 million, or C$1.33 per share, for the first quarter ended Aug. 2, from C$82.6 million, or C$1.21 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales jumped 35.4 percent to C$6.22 billion. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)