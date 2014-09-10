Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Sept 10 Empire Co Ltd, the operator of Canadian grocery chain Sobeys Inc, reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by its acquisition of Canada Safeway.
Net earnings from continuing operations rose to C$123.1 million, or C$1.33 per share, for the first quarter ended Aug. 2, from C$82.6 million, or C$1.21 per share, a year earlier.
Total sales jumped 35.4 percent to C$6.22 billion. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
MEXICO CITY, March 10 Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, on Friday said that the country's antitrust regulator had approved the sale of its Suburbia chain of clothing stores to department store operator Liverpool.