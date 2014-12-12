Dec 12 Empire Co Ltd, the owner of Canadian grocery chain Sobeys Inc, reported a 36 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by its acquisition of the Canadian assets of supermarket chain Safeway Inc.

Revenue rose to C$5.96 billion ($5.15 billion) in the second quarter ended Nov. 1, from C$4.41 billion a year earlier.

Net income from continuing operations rose to C$116.9 million, or C$1.27 per share, from C$60.5 million, or 89 Canadian cents per share. ($1 = 1.1567 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengalurul; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)