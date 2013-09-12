* First-qtr net profit falls 40 pct
* First-qtr adj profit from cont ops C$1.32 vs est C$1.55
* First-qtr sales C$4.61 bln vs est C$4.72 bln
* Sobeys same-store sales down 0.1 pct
Sept 12 Canada's Empire Co Ltd, parent
of Sobeys grocery chain, reported an adjusted profit from
continuing operations that missed analysts' estimate as
competition intensified.
The company attributed a 40 percent fall in first-quarter
net profit to higher promotional activities and expenses related
with the acquisition of the Canadian assets of Safeway Inc
.
Empire bought Canada Safeway for $5.7 billion in June to
bulk up its business as U.S. retailers Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and Target Corp expand in the country.
Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's biggest grocery chain,
consolidated pharmacy assets with a C$12.4 billion deal to buy
Shopper's Drug Mart Corp in July.
Empire's total sales increased to C$4.61 billion ($4.46
billion) in the quarter ended Aug. 3 from C$4.51 billion a year
earlier.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of C$4.72 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at Sobeys, Empire's food retailing unit, rose 2.2
percent to C$4.59 billion.
Net earnings from Empire's continuing operations fell to
C$82.6 million, or C$1.21 per share, from C$108.1 million, or
C$1.59 per share.
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations fell 19 cents
to C$1.32 per share, compared with analysts' estimate of C$1.55
per share.
Sobeys, which operates about 1,500 retail outlets under
banners such as Lawtons Drugs, Price Chopper, FreshCo, and
Thrifty Foods, recorded a 0.1 percent fall in sales at
established stores - an important measure for retailers.