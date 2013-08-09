NEW YORK Aug 8 One of New York City's largest
landlords, Thor Equities LLC, made a second offer to buy control
of the iconic Empire State Building, hoping to trump a plan to
roll the property into a trust, according to people involved in
the negotiations.
Thor made an undisclosed all-cash offer to buy Empire State
Building Associates LLC, which owns the land and has the master
lease on the historic tower, according broker Jason Meister of
Avison Young, representing Thor.
It also bid for the Helmsley Trust's 63.8 percent interest
in Empire State Building Co LLC, the company that has the
sublease on the building giving it effective control of the
property until 2076. The two offers are independent of each
other.
The offers, the second from Thor in less than two months,
are the latest salvo in a complicated long-running battle for
control of the building involving dissident shareholders and
some of New York's biggest real estate owners.
The 102-storey central Manhattan skyscraper completed in
1931 has been appraised at $2.53 billion, according to filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The skyscraper and its investors are managed by Malkin
Holdings LLC, which spearheaded a plan to roll up the iconic
building into a real estate investment trust, called Empire
State Realty Trust Inc, containing more than 18
properties.
The sale would be an alternative to the REIT, which already
has the approval of most of the investors in the building. More
than 80 percent of the investors would have to approve any sale.
Thor's latest offer is significantly higher than the
exchange value of $1.83 billion that it is estimated investors
would receive under the trust proposal.
Meister said in a conference call with some of the
buildings' 2,800 investors that the new offer would also allow
them to stay in the deal.
Thor in June submitted a bid of more than $2.1 billon for
both companies, joining two other potential offers in the same
ballpark.
A representative from Malkin Holdings LLC, which oversees
the Empire State Building's investors and operations, could not
immediately confirm that it has received the offer and declined
further comment.
Thor did not immediately reply to requests for comment.