NEW YORK, June 18 A New York City real estate
company offered to buy the Empire State Building for $2 billion,
a written offer showed, significantly below the skyscraper's
appraisal price and about three weeks after investors in the
iconic building approved a plan to take the tower public in a
real-estate investment trust.
On Tuesday, Cammeby's International Group, a privately held
company headed by real-estate mogul Rubin Schron, offered to buy
the building for cash from the Malkin family which controls the
Empire State Building and allow the current investors to remain
stakeholders if they chose. Schron was not available for comment
late Tuesday.
The Malkin family's law firm has received the offer but a
representative had no comment when contacted by Reuters. Both
the Malkins and the Helmsely Trust, which majority-owns a
sublease, would have to approve the proposed deal. It also would
have to be endorsed by the other investors.
The offer, described as "out-of-left field" by the Wall St
Journal, was set in motion by attorney Steven Meister, who
represents a group of investors who are not in favor of Malkin's
plan to roll up the Empire State Building and more than 17
other properties into a real estate investment trust called
Empire State Realty Trust Inc which will become publicly
traded.
Meister's son Jason Meister, a vice president with real
estate brokerage Avison Young, brokered the deal. The letter
containing the offer and sent to Malkin Holdings' attorneys. The
offer was made public by Meister's firm Meister, Seelig & Fein
LLC.
An appraisal conducted last summer valued the 102-story
building at $2.33 billion, after debt, while the REIT, which
will also have other properties, is estimated to be valued at
about $4.15 billion, after debt, according a filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The offer is contingent on buying both the building and the
operating lease, according to the bid. The offer is valid for 60
days and has a closing period of 90 days .