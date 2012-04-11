By Ilaina Jonas
| NEW YORK, April 11
NEW YORK, April 11 The plan to form a publicly
traded property company with the Empire State Building as the
centerpiece cost the building's owners more than $10 million
last year, according to a regulatory document filed on
Wednesday.
The owners of Empire State Building Associates LLC, some of
whom are fighting the proposed plan, were charged $10,327,424
"mainly related to fees relating to a proposed consolidation of
Associates, other public and private entities supervised by
Malkin Holdings," according to a filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
So far there have been five lawsuits filed on behalf of some
of the 2,824 investors in Empire State Buildings Associates and
other Malkin-run properties. They are fighting the proposed plan
for a new real estate investment trust called Empire State
Realty Trust Inc that will comprise 18 properties, including the
Empire State Building and others managed or owned by Malkin
Holdings. Plans call for the company to be publicly traded on
the New York Stock Exchange.
The SEC is reviewing the proposal.
Empire State Building Associates was organized in 1961 by a
partnership that sold 3,000 units to investors at $10,000
apiece. The money was used to buy a long-term lease on the
building. Empire State Associates, organized and supervised by
the father and grandfather of Malkin Holdings' head Anthony
Malkin, then leased the building to another company also run by
Malkin's family and partner Harry Helmsley.
In 2002, Empire State Associates became the owner of the
Empire State Building.
Over the years some of the partnership units were sold
privately. During 2011 there were 157 such sales ranging from
$15,000 up to $50,000 for a unit.
The lawsuits, filed in New York State, accuse Malkin and
others of breaching their fiduciary duties as supervisors of the
investors. They also say Malkin incorrectly allocated half the
value of the Empire State Building and a few other properties to
his family and the Helmsley Trust. The two own far less than 10
percent of Associates, according to the lawsuits.
Last week attorneys for the investors moved to consolidate
the lawsuits into one class action, according to the filing. The
defendants "have stated they believe the class actions are
without merit and intend to defend them vigorously," the filing
said.
(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; Edited by Prudence Crowther)