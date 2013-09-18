(Corrects offer price to $1.4 billion from $14 billion in
paragraph 5)
Sept 17 The family that controls the Empire
State Building plans to kick off a formal roadshow to sell the
iconic tower as early as this week by offering shares in a real
estate investment trust (REIT), a person familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The building and its investors are managed by Malkin
Holdings, which is spearheading the initial public offering and
hopes to price the offering as early as the first week of
October through lead underwriters Bank of America Corp
and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, The Wall Street Journal
reported earlier in the day.
The landmark tower, the world's tallest from its completion
in 1931 until 1972, is to be rolled out as a REIT, called Empire
State Realty Trust Inc, and is expected to raise about $1
billion in proceeds from an IPO.
The Malkin family is hoping to sell the trust at a yield of
5 percent to 5.5 percent, according to the Journal, which cited
one person who discussed the offering with the family. (link.reuters.com/gut23v)
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this
month that one of New York City's biggest landlords, Thor
Equities LLC, had raised its offer to buy the Empire State
Building to $1.4 billion in cash, hoping to trump the plan to
roll the landmark property into a trust.
The sale would be an alternative to the REIT, which already
has the approval of nearly all the investors in the building.
The Empire State Building is a major tourist attraction,
known for its Art Deco tower and light display at night.
The Malkin family has a 15.43 percent stake in Empire State
Building Associates and a 6.7 percent stake in Empire State
Building Co.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri and Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore and
Ilaina Jonas in New York)