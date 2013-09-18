(Corrects offer price to $1.4 billion from $14 billion in
paragraph 5)
Sept 17 The family that controls the Empire
State Building could kick off a formal marketing process to sell
it as early as this week by offering shares in a real estate
investment trust (REIT), the Wall Street Journal reported on
Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The building and its investors are managed by Malkin
Holdings, which is spearheading the initial public offering and
hopes to price the offering as early as the first week of
October through lead underwriters Bank of America Corp
and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the newspaper reported.
The building, the world's tallest from its completion in
1931 until 1972, is to be rolled out as a REIT, called Empire
State Realty Trust Inc, and is expected to raise about $1
billion in proceeds from an IPO.
The Malkin family is hoping to sell the trust at a yield of
5 percent to 5.5 percent, according to the report, which cited
one person who discussed the offering with the family. (link.reuters.com/gut23v)
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this
month that one of New York City's biggest landlords, Thor
Equities LLC, had raised its offer to buy the Empire State
Building to $1.4 billion in cash, hoping to trump the plan to
roll the landmark property into a trust.
The sale would be an alternative to the REIT, which already
has the approval of nearly all the investors in the building.
The Empire State Building is a major tourist attraction,
known for its Art Deco tower and light display at night.
The Malkin family has a 15.43 percent stake in Empire State
Building Associates and a 6.7 percent stake in Empire State
Building Co.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri and Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore)