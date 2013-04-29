By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK, April 29 A New York judge signaled on
Monday he would probably allow the group that controls the
Empire State Building to include the fabled New York landmark in
a public stock offering, despite objections of dissident
investors.
Malkin Holdings wants to roll the 102-story tower in midtown
Manhattan into a real estate investment trust with 18 other
properties and launch shares on the New York Stock Exchange
through an IPO that could generate $1 billion. The REIT, Empire
State Realty Trust Inc, is estimated to be valued at
about $4.2 billion.
A small group of investors, some of whom have held small
stakes in the building for decades or inherited them, is seeking
to stop Malkin, but on Monday they received a clear indication
they were heading for defeat.
"My tentative view is that this matter is pretty
straightforward," said New York State Supreme Court Justice O.
Peter Sherwood, noting that he was leaning toward giving the
green light to the Malkin plan. He said he would issue his
written decision by the end of Tuesday at the latest.
The building, which ranked as the world's tallest for four
decades after its completion in 1931, is one of the most
recognizable features of the New York City skyline.
For the Malkin group - which has ownership in all the
properties proposed for the REIT - the plan would value its
stake as much as $714 million after the REIT goes public.
The Leona Helmsley estate, a major investor in the company
that sublets and manages several of the properties proposed for
the REIT, could see its stake valued at about $1.03 billion,
according to an filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. It would reap about $672 million of the total in
cash.
The Empire State Building's complicated ownership goes back
more than 50 years, when attorney Lawrence Wien pioneered some
of the first real estate syndications that allowed smaller
investors to own a piece of big office buildings, once only
available to the very wealthy.
He formed a partnership, Empire State Building Associates
LLC, in 1961 to raise money by selling 3,300 participation units
at $10,000 a piece to buy the 114-year master lease on the
building. As part of the offering, the lease was sublet to
Empire State Building Co, which he and real estate mogul Harry
Helmsley created to control the property.
Wien, who gave millions of dollars to his alma mater
Columbia Law School, Brandeis University, and to Lincoln Center
for the Performing Arts, died in 1988.
His son-in-law Peter Malkin had served as his partner since
1958. In 1989 Peter Malkin was joined by his son Anthony Malkin
to manage the investment along with several others.
The elder Malkin is now chairman of Malkin Holdings and his
son is president.
OBJECTIONS TO PLAN
The Malkin plan requires the support of at least 80 percent
of each of three groups of investors in the tower.
Once Malkin reaches that threshold, it claims the right to
force holdouts to sell back their units for $100 each unless
they drop their opposition. The units, held by 2,824 investors,
could be worth more than $320,000 apiece if the REIT goes
public.
One such investor is James Bogin, whose grandparents were
original investors in the Empire State Building and some of the
other syndications. He receives payouts of about $10,000 a year
from those investments and voted in favor of the REIT plan
because of the liquidity publicly traded shares provide.
"Instead of getting a couple of checks for $10,000 a year,
I'd have something that I could sell if I wanted to, or I could
keep it and collect the dividends just as I do now," said Bogin,
managing member of Legend Capital Management LLC, a California
hedge fund.
Some of the opponents object to the 50-50 split of ownership
of the property between the investors and the company that
subleases Empire State Building though 2076. The Helmsley estate
owns a majority of the management company, while the Malkins own
a small minority.
Opponents of the REIT plan contend that Malkin lost the
right to force holdouts to sell their holdings in 2001, when he
converted Empire State Building Associates into a limited
liability company from a partnership. They argue that the
forced-buyout provision violated a 1994 state law.
But the judge said he was leaning toward ruling that the
investors were not members, who run and make most of the
decisions for the limited liability company, but were
participants who are considered to own passive stakes with
limited decision-making powers.
Richard Edelman, who along with his cousin spearheaded the
campaign against the proposed REIT, said he would have no choice
but to vote for it if Malkin is successful in getting the 80
percent.
"Of course we do that," Edelman said. "I'm not an idiot.
We've been talking about it for a year. All that was in question
was that the status quo could prevail or the Malkins could
suffer a horrible loss, and the status quo prevailed."
A spokeswoman for Malkin Holdings declined to comment on the
judge's statement.
Last month Malkin filed regulatory documents that said it
had garnered about 95 percent of the investor votes it needs to
cross the 80 percent threshold.
A representative for Malkin Holdings declined to disclose
the number of units that had been cast for the plan.
Malkin, which began soliciting votes in January, can
continue to do so until the end of next year and can stop once
it reaches the threshold.