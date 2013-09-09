BRIEF-Steel Partners proposes to buy remaining shares of Handy & Harman
* Makes proposal to acquire remaining shares it does not own of handy & harman ltd.
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Thor Equities LLC, one of New York City's largest landlords, on Monday raised its offer to buy the Empire State Building, hoping to trump a plan to roll the property into a trust, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Thor has offered to buy Empire State Building Associates LLC, which owns the land, the building and the master lease on the historic tower, for $1.4 billion in cash, significantly higher than the $1.18 billion the limited liability company is estimated to be worth should it become part of a publicly traded real estate investment trust.
* Entered agreements to sell 79.0% interest of ChinaCache Xin Run Technology to Tianjin Shuishan Technology, Shanghai Qiaoyong, Tianjin Dingsheng
FRANKFURT, March 6 Following is a chronology of Opel's history and its sale to Peugeot: 1863: Adam Opel sets up a sewing machine workshop in the western German town of Russelsheim. He later makes bicycles as well. 1899: Opel's sons, who take over the business, build their first automobile. 1903: Vauxhall builds its first car.