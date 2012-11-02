PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 2 Empire State Realty Trust Inc : * Plaintiffs in class-action suit against management companies of properties
proposed for the Empire State Realty Trust Inc agree to settlement * The defendants in the settlement denied that they committed any violation of
law or breached any of their duties and did not admit that they had any
liability to the plaintiffs -- SEC filing * Settlement has to be approved by ny state supreme court * Settlement calls for malkin holdings and estate of leona m. helmsley to
establish a settlement fund of $55 million * Settlement stipulations says that that each of the named class
representatives intends to support the transaction as modified. * Proposed settlement says that proposed real estate investment trust and
investors will not bear any of the settlement payment
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 22 Gold held firm on Wednesday after falling as much as 1 percent the session before, with investors waiting for minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting for clues on the timing of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,236 per ounce at 0054 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,237. * Data showed the U.S. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at 53.9 in February, down from 55.6 in January and expe
Feb 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.