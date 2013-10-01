By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK, Sept 30 The company that owns New York
City's Empire State Building priced its initial public offering
at $13 a share on Tuesday, an underwriting source said, the low
end of an expected $13- to $15-a-share range, marking the end of
a nearly two-year road to an IPO.
At that price, Empire State Realty Trust Inc raised
$929.5 million by pricing 71.5 million shares as planned.
The price reflects some of the complexities that the company
brings to the market and should not be seen as a harbinger for
other real estate investment trusts and real estate-related
companies on deck for an IPO, Green Street Advisors analyst
Michael Knott said. Those include Blackstone Group LP's
Brixmor Property Group Inc, a shopping center REIT, and hotel
company Hilton Worldwide Inc.
"It has more unusual features or issues that investors take
up," Knott said. "It reinforces the idea that coming public is
not an easy process, and public investors are exacting and
demanding attractive pricing to put new dollars to work in a new
company."
Such issues include problematic corporate governance,
investing in a family-run business, and valuing the Empire State
Building's observation decks, he said. The revenue generated
from the observation decks, where tickets run between $16 and
$55 each, is inconsistent, and the tourist site will face
competition in the future from One World Trade Center, Knott
said.
Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs & Co,
were lead bankers on the deal. The shares are expected to trade
Wednesday under the symbol "ESRT" on the New York Stock
Exchange.
The REIT's centerpiece is arguably the most famous building
in the world. The Empire State Building opened in 1931 during
the Great Depression. At 102 stories, it stood as the world's
tallest building until it lost its title in 1972 to the World
Trade Center's North Tower.
The skyscraper withstood an airplane crash in 1945 and
played a central role in the movie versions of "King Kong" as
well as other films and television shows.
The REIT portfolio, which includes 19 properties in New York
and Connecticut, is about 83 percent occupied, Knott said.
The REIT will have an initial annual dividend of 34 cents a
share, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. At the $13 per share price, the dividend
translates to about 2.6 percent. The average dividend for an
office REIT currently stands at 3.3 percent, according to Green
Street.
Much of the funds will be used to allow the estate of Leona
M. Helmsley and other non-profits to cash out of their
investment.
The road to an IPO for the REIT has been exceptionally long.
Malkin Holdings LLC, which spearheaded the plan, kicked off the
effort to roll up the properties into the REIT at the end of
November 2011. It was quickly met with opposition from a small
but vocal group of investors, and a few court cases. At least
one is still pending an appeal.
Once the REIT plan won the approval of the investors,
several New York developers offered to buy the Empire
State Building.
Malkin Holdings rejected the offers, saying that after debt
and other costs, the proposals were shy of the value the REIT is
expected to generate for investors, according to a regulatory
filing.
The skyscraper and its more than 2,800 investors were
managed by Malkin Holdings. The relationship dates back to the
early 1960s, when Lawrence Wien, one of the pioneers of
syndicated real estate ownership, sold 3,300 units at $10,000
and created Empire State Building Associates.
Simultaneously, he sublet the property for 114 years to
Empire State Building Co, owned by Wien and real estate magnet
Harry Helmsley.
Over the years, Empire State Building Associates also bought
the land. Wien died in 1988, passing control of the Empire State
Building and several other New York buildings in the REIT to his
son-in-law, Peter Malkin, the chairman of Malkin Holdings, and
his grandson, Anthony Malkin, Malkin Holdings' president.
Anthony Malkin is chairman, chief executive officer and
president of the REIT.