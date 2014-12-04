* Gender pay gap exists in all countries studied
* Cannot be explained by 'observable factors' -ILO
* Factors mean women should get more than men in many
countries
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Dec 5 Women in work in large parts of
the world are better educated, more experienced and more
productive than their male counterparts on average, but are
still paid less, the International Labour Organization said on
Friday.
In its latest Global Wage Report, the ILO found men were
paid more than women in all of the 38 countries examined,
showing the 'gender pay gap' remains firmly entrenched around
the world.
The biggest pay gap was in the United States, where women
earn $64.20 on average for every $100 earned by a man. That
discrepancy could largely be explained, however, by factors such
as the men's greater productivity, education or experience, the
ILO said.
However, in Europe, Russia and Brazil, women scored higher
than men for such attributes, but the pay gap still existed.
"One of the factors that will account for that is
discrimination," ILO Deputy Director-General Sandra Polaski
said. "It may reflect different factors in different countries,
but certainly discrimination is part of it."
On average, in the 26 European countries in the survey,
women should expect to get paid 0.9 percent more than men, based
on those factors, but they actually earn 18.9 percent less.
In Brazil, Russia, Denmark, Sweden and Lithuania the pay
premium for women would amount to more than 10 percent. In
Slovenia the figure was 18.5 percent.
In China, women and men's pay should be virtually the same
based on those factors, with women due a 0.2 percent premium.
But Chinese women are actually paid 22.9 percent less than men.
Russia and Brazil were the countries where women's pay
differed most from what would be expected. In Russia, women earn
32.8 percent less than men, but the 'observable factors'
measured by the ILO, which also include the sector and job role
in which they work, should entitle them to 11.1 percent more.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)