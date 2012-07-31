UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ATHENS, July 31 A senior official at Greece's Alpha Bank dismissed a Greek newspaper report on Tuesday saying the lender was close to a deal to buy struggling rival Emporiki Bank from France's Credit Agricole.
The Imerisia daily said the deal would be signed in mid-September after the terms of a planned Greek bank recapitalisation are finalised.
"We deny the report saying we are close to a deal to buy Emporiki," the Alpha Bank official said.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts