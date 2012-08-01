ATHENS Aug 1 Greece's Eurobank is interested in buying rival Emporiki Bank but has yet to submit an offer, the lender said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

France's Credit Agricole has been trying to sell its struggling Greek unit to limit its exposure to Greece's battered banking system.

Rival Greek lender Alpha Bank on Tuesday said it had offered to buy all of Emporiki and National Bank has also expressed interest. (Writing by Karolina Tagaris)