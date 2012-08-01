BRIEF-CBOE Holdings sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.25per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.25per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS Aug 1 Greece's Eurobank is interested in buying rival Emporiki Bank but has yet to submit an offer, the lender said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.
France's Credit Agricole has been trying to sell its struggling Greek unit to limit its exposure to Greece's battered banking system.
Rival Greek lender Alpha Bank on Tuesday said it had offered to buy all of Emporiki and National Bank has also expressed interest. (Writing by Karolina Tagaris)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.25per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd on Thursday reported a 27.5 percent slump in revenue, weighed down by losses from the company cutting back on equity hedges following the U.S. presidential election.
* The New York Times Company announces nominations for board of directors