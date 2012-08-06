* Sets up three-way contest for Credit Agricole unit

* Offers due by Wednesday

* Could kick-start consolidation wave (Adds details, background)

ATHENS, Aug 6 Greece's two biggest lenders, National Bank and Eurobank, will bid for the struggling Greek unit of French lender Credit Agricole , banking sources told Reuters on Monday, setting up a three-way battle for the bank.

The two lenders, which had previously confirmed they were interested but had yet to decide if they would bid, join smaller rival Alpha Bank in the fight for Emporiki, which Credit Agricole has been trying to sell in a bid to cut its exposure to crisis-hit Greece.

Offers for Emporiki are due by Wednesday, banking sources have previously told Reuters.

Greece's bank support fund has told potential buyers that it will approve a sale only if the struggling lender is fully funded and recapitalised before it is sold, a senior banking source has said, meaning Credit Agricole would likely have to pump money into the unit before being able to offload it.

Greek banks are under pressure to consolidate to survive a brutal debt crisis that has left them reliant on their central bank for liquidity while fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone has triggered deposit outflows.

Analysts say that a sale of Emporiki to a Greek rival could kick-start a long-awaited mergers and acquisition wave in the battered sector, with state-controlled Hellenic Postbank expected to be among the next targets.

Greece's central bank chief has defended the government' s decision to transfer state lender ATEbank's healthy assets to Piraeus Bank, saying ATEbank was not viable and required a capital boost to continue operating. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by David Cowell)