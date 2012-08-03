ATHENS Aug 3 Greece's bank support fund has
told Greek banks eyeing Credit Agricole's Emporiki
unit that it will give its blessing to a sale only if Emporiki
is sold fully recapitalised and funded, a senior banking source
said on Friday.
The bailout fund, which has injected 18 billion euros in
Greece's four biggest lenders, wants to avoid pumping capital
into Emporiki after any sale to a Greek lender, the source said.
"The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund has set four
eleigibility criteria for the sale to go through, mainly the
need for Emporiki to be sold recapitalised and fully funded,"
the banking official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)