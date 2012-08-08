(Adds background, details)
* NBG, Eurobank, Alpha bid for Emporiki
* Emporiki must be sold recapitalised
ATHENS, Aug 8 Two of Greece's largest banks on
Wednesday joined a race to buy Credit Agricole's
struggling Greek subsidiary Emporiki, put up for sale by
France's third-largest lender to limit its exposure to
crisis-hit Greece.
National Bank and Eurobank said in
separate bourse filings they submitted offers for Emporiki,
which lost 1.62 billion euros ($2.00 billion) in 2011. Alpha
Bank has already said it has made an offer.
But Credit Agricole looks to have no option but to
recapitalise Emporiki if it wants to offload the bank, which has
cost it 6 billion euros since its acquisition in 2006.
Greece's bank support fund, the Hellenic Financial Stability
Fund (HFSF), has told Emporiki's potential buyers that it will
approve a sale only if the unit is recapitalised and fully
funded before it is sold.
HFSF has already recapitalised the three contenders for
Emporiki, effectively becoming their main shareholder.
Funded from Greece's 130 billion euro rescue package, the
HFSF has injected 18 billion euros into the country's four
largest banks, including Piraeus which agreed to take
over the healthy part of ailing state lender ATEbank.
Greek banks are under pressure to consolidate to survive a
debt crisis and deep recession that has left them reliant on
their central bank for liquidity. Fears of a Greek euro zone
exit have led to waves of deposit outflows since the crisis
erupted.
Emporiki, founded in 1907, has a network of 340 branches in
Greece, total assets of about 21.7 billion euros, and employs
about 7,600.
The developments in the banking sector coincide with
attempts by Athens to finalise a package of 11.5 billion euros
of spending cuts demanded by the European Union and
International Monetary Fund lenders to bring its bailout
programme back on track and see its funding resume.
($1 = 0.8093 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos. Editing by Jane Merriman)